Marlene Viers-Kurfiss (1941-2022)

Marlene L. Viers-Kurfiss, age 80, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Swanton Healthcare & Retirement Center under the care of Ohio Living Healthcare & Hospice.

Marlene was born on March 2, 1941, in Wauseon to the late William and Erma (Shaneour) Colon.

On August 29, 1959, she married Roger Lee Viers and they have four children, Kelly (Larry) Roth, Laura (Ron) Ankney, Linda (Chris) Rorick and Denny (Melisa) Viers. Roger preceded her in death on October 17, 1994.

Marlene married Bill Kurfiss on November 8, 1996, and he survives. Bill has four children Tammy (Dennis) Richardson, Dennis (Kerri) Kurfiss, Kim (Chuck) Leitner and Rod (Pam) Kurfiss.

Marlene graduated from Wauseon High School in 1959. Marlene worked at Schmidlin’s Greenhouse for 20 years.

Marlene was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Wauseon. She was very active in the Delta Mothers of Twins Club where she held many Offices and Chairmanships.

She also belonged to the Ohio Federation Mothers of Twins Clubs where she held many Chairmanships. Marlene was also active in the Fulton County Democratic Women’s Club where she held different positions, she was Chairman of the Fulton County Democratic Party and worked many years at the polls during elections.

She was also active on the Wauseon Cruise Night Committee. Marlene loved being a mother and a grandmother and was very involved in her children’s lives.

She enjoyed going to tractor pulls, car shows, going up north to Roth’s Resort fishing, snowmobiling & picking wild blueberries, going to Las Vegas and area casinos.

She also enjoyed hosting their annual Halloween & New Year’s Eve parties, going bowling and mushroom hunting, but mostly spending time with family.

She is survived by fourteen grandsons & ten granddaughters, and nine great grandsons and two great granddaughters, brothers Donnie Colon, Paul (Shirley) Colon and sister Ann (Jim) Riegsecker, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers Larry (Sharon) Colon, Lee (Heather) Colon, Ernie (SaDonna) Colon and sister Irene & husband Wayne Willeman.

Visitation will be held at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Wauseon on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 2 – 4 pm and 6 – 8 pm and the funeral service will take place on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the church beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow at the Winameg Cemetery with a luncheon to follow back at the church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

