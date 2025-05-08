Kurt Zuver (1965 – 2025)

(1983 Graduate Of Hilltop High School)

Kurt L. Zuver, 59, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at his residence.

Kurt was born September 20, 1965, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Ken L. and Linda S. (Klopfenstein) Zuver.

He was a 1983 graduate of Hilltop West Unity High School. Kurt worked as a construction worker with LeMaster Streel Erectors until his medical retirement in 1996.

Since he was a kid, Kurt loved drag racing and was a driver in his younger years. Kurt was mechanically talented and could often be found helping friends and troubleshooting issues.

Surviving are his parents, Ken and Linda Zuver of West Unity; sister, Lisa Zuver of Bryan, Ohio; niece, McKenna (Luke) Towns-Grzywacz of Portland, Michigan; nephew, Masen Towns of Bryan, Ohio; two grand-nephews; his beloved dog, Jaygo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kurt was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ray and Merry Zuver, and maternal grandparents, Gordon and Juanita Klopfenstein.

Graveside funeral services for Kurt L. Zuver will be held Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, with Jeff Crisenbery officiating. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street West Unity, Ohio 43570.

To honor Kurt’s love of dogs, memorial contributions can be directed to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.