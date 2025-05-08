Jimmie Brown (1940 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Delta High School)

Jimmie Clark Brown, age 84, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, May 7, 2025 at his Delta home under hospice care and surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Wauseon on May 19, 1940 to Ernest A. Brown and Alma (Thomas) Brown. After graduating from Delta High School, he would marry the love of his life and best friend, Beverly Moose on September 15, 1962.

Together they were blessed with two children, Clark and Kim; and would share 50 wonderful years together until Beverly’s passing on October 24, 2012.

Jimmie served as mechanic with the Sears store for 27 years and later with Tireman in Toledo for another 10 years, before retiring. Over the years, he and his wife enjoyed the peace and tranquility of visiting Bird Lake and sharing quality time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Keeping family as the center of his time, he always cheered on his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in their various endeavors and sporting events. Jimmie was an avid OSU Buckeye fan and always enjoyed attending the races with his son, Clark; most often, Eldora Speedway, MIS and Toledo Speedway. He also took great pride in volunteering at the Open Door in Delta, keeping spirits joyful and working hard.

Left to cherish his memories are his son, Clark (Amy) Brown of Delta; daughter, Kim (Steve) Armbruster of Bryan; grandchildren, Kelsie (Anthony) McMurtry, Haley (Brad) Kruger, Landon (Aleea) Brown, Taryn (Austin) Walz, Caleb (Taylor) Armbruster and Jordan (Adrianna) Armbruster; great grandchildren, Averie Walz, Ryder Walz, Beckett Walz, Bodhi Walz, Cash Armbruster, Marshall Armbruster, Jaxton Armbruster, Kennedy McMurtry and Hudson McMurtry.

In addition to his wife, Beverly, Jimmie was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Eckert, Barbara Raker and Joyce Miller.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, in Delta. A funeral service honoring Jimmie’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday at Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Kent Winkler will be officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 PM on Saturday at Amboy Township Cemetery.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Open Door, 104 Monroe St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or Hope Church of Delta in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.