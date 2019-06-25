Kurtis Liggett (1965-2019)

Kurtis R. Liggett, age 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, died unexpectantly at his home in Kansas City, on June 6, 2019.

Kurtis was a 1983 graduate of Edon High School and received his Bachelors Degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVry University. He accepted a position at Cerner Corporation in Kansas City, where he worked for several years in management as a Senior Support Team Leader.

Kurt really cared about those around him, his family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed playing the piano, fixing things and remodeling, which led him to start his own construction business a year ago. He was a member of the Edon United Methodist Church. Born on August 4, 1965, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kurtis was the son of Charles E. and Sara L. (Gloyd) Liggett, of Edon, and they survive in Edon.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister Lori (Albert) Brown, of Edon: nephews and nieces, Brandon (Melissa) Brown, of West Unity, Ohio, Angela (Sara) Leal, of Bluffton, Ohio, Elizabeth (Glenn) Cruze, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Dr. Joey (and fianceé, Erin Williams) Brown, of Dover, Ohio, Ben Brown, of Dublin, Ohio, and Heath Brown, of Edon, Ohio; several great nephews and nieces; cousins; and aunts and uncles.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Kurtis R. Liggett, will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 5:00 P.M. in the Edon United Methodist Church, in Edon, with Reverend Doug Widdowson officiating. The family will receive visitors in the church for two hours prior to the service from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Interment will be in the Edon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Edon United Methodist Church or Edon High School Track and Field. Krill Funeral Service 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, has been entrusted with arrangements.

