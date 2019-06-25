Norma Towers (1930-2019)

Norma J. Towers, age 88, of rural Edon, Ohio, passed away at 3:19 P.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family after an extended illness.

Mrs. Towers was the valedictorian of her 1948 graduating class of Edon High School and was a the last living charter member of the Columbia Church of Christ. She was an active member of the Columbia Church of Christ, serving as secretary, teaching Vacation Bible School and Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of WCS where she served as secretary for twenty-five years.

In her community, Norma enjoyed doing laundry for elderly bachelors and widows for years and was an active volunteer at the Cooney School. Norma J. Towers, was born on November 29, 1930, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth P. and Vera M. (Keller) Headley. She married Duane M. Towers on December 4, 1949, in the Columbia Church of Christ where they were the first couple united in marriage in the church. Duane preceded her in death on November 9, 2017.

Survivors include three sons, Lane (Cindy) Towers, of Edon, Kyle Towers, of Avilla, Indiana, and Milan (Connie) Towers, of Edon; one daughter, Denise Crist, of Edon; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley (Dayton) Hake, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Marvin Headley; and two sisters, Beverly Little and Linda Wortkoetter.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the Columbia Church of Christ with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Columbia Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Columbia Church of Christ.

