Larry Baird (1942-2021)

Larry D. Baird, 79, of Hicksville, Ohio passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home. Larry was born on January 2, 1942 in his childhood home in LaGrange County, Indiana to Ray Wilber and Hilda Mae (Sherwood) Baird.

Larry was united in marriage to Kay (Weaver) Baird on May 2, 1965 at First Lutheran Church in Leipsic, Ohio. Early in their marriage, they settled in Garrett, Indiana. In December 1968, they bought their dream farm in Hicksville, named Contented Acres.

Larry was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, serving as an usher and on the property committee. He was a graduate of the Noncommissioned Officers Academy.

Larry proudly served his country as a SPEC III in Company A, 35th Transportation Battalion of the U.S. Army. During his deployment, he spent time in Germany.

In his youth, he was an amazing athlete and passed the love of sports onto his kids and grandkids. He looked forward to attending his kids and grandkids sporting events. He was an active member of the Hicksville Athletic Boosters.

He worked at International Harvester for 21 years followed by 17 years at Community Memorial Hospital. Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman, but his greatest love was beekeeping and the importance of teaching others about the wonder of bees.

Larry never met a stranger and was the happiest when he could lend a hand and help someone else in need.

Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay; three daughters, Stacia (Tim) Czartoski of Fort Wayne, IN; Krista (Lou) Sterzenbach of Sanger, TX; Melissa (Chad) Querry of Fort Wayne, IN; and a son, Kenny (Tiffanie) Baird of Hicksville, Ohio. He has 12 grandchildren, Alyssa (Czartoski) Poticha, Nicholas Czartoski, Ryan & Alex Sterzenbach, Whitney Walker, Nash, Quincy, Evan and Gabrielle Querry; Kyler, Aubrie & McKenna Baird, and one brother, Bill Baird of Ligonier, IN.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Hilda Baird, and siblings Wilbur Baird, Lyle Baird, Donald Baird, Dallas Baird, Pat (Baird) Pierce, Myrlin Baird, Evelyn (Baird) Payton, Jack Baird, Sr., Tarena (Baird) Longsworth and Gary Baird.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 812 East High Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Larry will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville, where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by Hicksville American Legion Post 223.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending services need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.

The family asks those that would like to remember Larry make memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church, 812 East High Street, Hicksville, or to the Hicksville Athletic Boosters, 958 E High Street, Hicksville.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com