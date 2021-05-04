Beverly “Bev” Miller (1931-2021)

Beverly “Bev” B. Miller, 89, of Montpelier passed away Saturday morning, May 1, 2021 at Defiance Area Regional Hospice Center. She was born on June 14, 1931 in Archbold to Edward G. and Mattie M. (Miller) Shellenberger. Bev graduated from Bryan High School in 1949.

She earned her RN degree from Goshen College Fort Wayne Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. On October 2, 1955 she married James N. Miller in Montpelier and he survives.

Bev was a member of West Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. She started her nursing career at Montpelier General Hospital / Community Health and Wellness Centers in surgery. She worked for Dr. Dillworth as a nurse for several years, then at Montpelier Schools as a substitute nurse.

In 2004 she and Jim went on a mission trip for the Food Resource Bank to Africa for 21 days.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim; daughters Janie (Steve) Minich of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Carol (Brion) Deitsch of Alva, Florida and Corrine (Ryan) Zimmerman of Twinsburg, Ohio; son-in-law Mark Bonfiglio of Palm Beach Garden, Florida; seven grandchildren, Eric (Shannon) Deitsch, Meredith (Patrick) Higgins, Hannah (Mitchell) Monas, Regina Bonfiglio, Maria Bonfiglio, Annelise Zimmerman and Alden Zimmerman; five great grandchildren Hazel Grace & Liam Higgins, Charlotte, Matthew, and Mason Monas; and brother James (Peggy) Shellenberger.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Karen Bonfiglio and sister Patricia Yoder.

Visitation for Bev will be on Thursday, May 6th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Friday at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier with Reverend Mary Beth McCandless to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Per the Governors current orders, masks are recommended.

Memorial contributions may be given to Cherry Street Missions in Toledo or Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.