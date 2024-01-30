Larry Mollett (1943 – 2024)

(1961 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Larry Lee Mollett, 80, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier, Ohio.

He was born on May 19, 1943 in Holgate, Ohio to Richard P. and Madeline L. (Zachrich) Mollett. Larry graduated from Montpelier High School in 1961 and after graduation he served in the United States Army Reserves from 1963-1969 as a mechanic.

On November 15, 1964 he married the love of his life, Janice I. Hartsock in Williams Center, Ohio and she survives.

Larry was a lifelong farmer. He also worked as a welder, retiring from Richmond Machine in 2009, also working throughout his career for White Motor in Montpelier and Challenge Cook Brothers in Bryan.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon, the Eagles in Bryan and formerly a member of the Williams County Saddle Club.

Larry was a 4H advisor alongside his wife, Jan for 10 years. He loved bowling and to attend square dances and polkas with Jan.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jan Mollett; two daughters, Lynda (Steve) Sorg of Brimfield, Indiana and Sheila (Keith) Etchen of Hicksville; two grandchildren, Kyle (Mara) Etchen and Ashley (Brenton) Bailey; three step grandchildren, Westley and Michael Sorg and Stephanie Sanders; special friends, Jim and Pam Burkhart; nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Cricket. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Louis and Norman Mollett.

A time to receive friends will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon, Ohio, 201 North Church Street. A celebration of life service will take place at 12:00 pm at the church with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn to officiate. The family would like to extend an invitation to join them for a lunch, that will be prepared by the women of St. Peter’s Church, immediately following the services.

Memorial contributions may be given in Larry’s memory to his family, to help defray funeral expenses or to the church.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.