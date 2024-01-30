Thomas Loffer (1941 – 2024)

(Belonged To Bryan Masonic Lodge)

Thomas Henry Loffer of West Unity, Ohio died at 8:30 pm on Friday, January 26, 2024, in his home following a lengthy illness. Mr. Loffer worked in the grocery business beginning at a young age.

He also was a Dayton City Firefighter for several years.

He and his wife also owned and operated Lakeside Market at Harrison Lake for many years. He retired from ITT Higby in Archbold, Ohio. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors and loved his family.

Thomas Henry Loffer was born September 7, 1941 in Sidney, Ohio to William and Bessie (Cole) Loffer. He married the love of his life Sue Ann Loffer on January 10,1970 in Dayton, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on November 11, 2011.

Surviving are his daughter Melissa (Charles) Ogden of Montpelier, Ohio; sisters, Suzanne (Don) Hoblit, Pat Bowling, and Rose (Jerry) Buckner; 3 grandchildren, Traci (Steve) Mahoney, Thomas (Lindsey) Ogden, and Emily Sammons; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, wife, great grandson Grady Mahoney and brothers, Jack (Lou-deceased) Loffer, Jim (Pat-surviving) Loffer, Joe (Cynthia-surviving) Loffer.

He was a member of the Bryan Masonic lodge, West Unity American Legion, and Montpelier Moose. Tom was known as a hardworking, humble, and kind person with a good sense of humor.

You could often find him doing yard work or helping a neighbor in need and cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds.

He enjoyed the company of his four-legged family members, Gee Gee and Annie, their Boston Terriers and yellow tabby bobtail cat.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M.

The family requests memorial donations to Elara Caring Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.