Larry Wanless (1969-2020)

Larry Wanless, 50, of Delta, OH passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born in Maumee to Larry and Judy Wanless of Swanton, OH.

Besides his parents he is survived by his loving wife of 3.5 years: Jennifer Riebesehl-Wanless; son: Tyler Wanless age 22 of Maumee, OH; Daughter: Taylor Riebesehl age 15 of Delta, OH; brother: Jason (Angela) Wanless of Maumee, OH; several in laws; many cousins and loyal dog: Sydney.

Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents; father in law: Richard Siebenaler; nephew: Austin Wanless.

Larry was a life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He also enjoyed woodworking, swimming, and all other outdoor activities. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Larry worked for Hiab USA in Monclova where he served 9 years as a Crane Technician and later as a dispatch/scheduler.

He was loyal to his work and made many friends during his time at Hiab. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend to so many – He will be forever loved and deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Swan Creek Community Church, 812 Main Street, Delta, OH 43515 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Swan Creek Community Church at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow services at Swanton Cemetery.

