Gordon “Mick” Hartsell (1935-2020)

Gordon L. “Mick” Hartsell, age 85, of Wauseon, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Fulton Manor. He was born March 15, 1935 to Byron and Vilena “Polly” (Mosier) Hartsell in Fulton County where he was raised and lived his entire life.

He was a 1953 graduate of Lyons High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956 – 1958. He married Sharon (Schaffner) Hartsell on September 11, 1960 in Fayette and they celebrated 60 years together.

In his younger years, Mick was passionate about farming while working at GM in Toledo. He later went to work at S.E. Johnson – road and bridge construction; beginning as a laborer and working his way to become a Bridge Superintendent for 44 years.

After retirement from S.E. Johnson, he worked 4 years at Harper Structures – Bridge Division of Miller Bros. in Archbold. Much of his life was involved in the construction industry where he knew many people and with his help he was able to get young men from Fayette and Lyons into the construction field.

When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed a good game of golf, gardening, making and fixing things around the home. He was an avid fan of OSU, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Browns. Mick loved to take his wife, children and grandchildren fishing. He will be remembered as a great husband, father and grandfather.

Mick was always in church and received Christ as his saviour at 8 years of age. He previously served as a Sunday School Teacher, church board member and trustee and most recently was a member of True North Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Hartsell; children, Mike Hartsell and Michelle (Rich) Hite; grandchildren, Kory (Ashley) Chesnut, Kass (Elizabeth) Chesnut, Kody (Kaily) Chesnut, Ethan (Nancy) Hartsell and Molly (Jake) Allen; great-grandchildren, Colt Hartsell, Ryker Chesnut and June Allen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Hartsell; brothers, Jack and Dick Hartsell and sisters, Barbara Andrews and Mary Lou Grove.

At Mick’s request, there will be no services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

