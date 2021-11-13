Barbara Hake (1928-2021)

Barbara E. Hake, age 93, formerly a longtime resident of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 12:05 P.M. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Port Clinton, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Hake was a 1947 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a devoted homemaker.

She was a member of Bryan First Church of Christ, where she had been active in the choir and the Daytime Ladies Group.

Barbara loved to travel and most of all enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Barbara E. Hake was born on October 4, 1928, in Martin, South Dakota, the daughter of Gail D. and Jennie B. (Stenger) Richards. She married Hollis Dale Hake on December 9, 1951, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 1993.

Survivors include three daughters, Kathryn Chesarino, of Bedford, Ohio, Virginia (Don) Hixson, of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Janice (Matthew) Snyder-Whitcomb, of Port Clinton; two sons, David (Betty) Hake, of Crocker, Missouri, and Kenneth Hake, of Edon; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Marsha Beattie; three sisters, Beth Fisher, Mildred Kolts, and Nora (Hose) Altman; and two brothers, Arthur and Roger Richards.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in Bryan First Church of Christ with Pastors Jack Heirholzer and Brian Stiver officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Bryan First Church of Christ.