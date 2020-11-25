Laura Bowerman (1946-2020)

Laura Lea Bowerman, 74, passed away peacefully, Nov. 18, 2020, at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Alabama. She was born on Aug. 1, 1946, in Bryan, Ohio, to Claude and Bernice Miller. She married the love of her life, Richard L. Bowerman, on Oct. 9, 1965. They never left each other’s side for 55 years.

Laura was most proud of her family. She adored her two children, Julie Kay Boulton (Bowerman) and Christopher Alan Bowerman. We love you Mom and we will miss you. She was cherished by her four grandchildren, William, Ray, Hunter and Nicole, who lovingly called her “Memaw.”

Nicole will always treasure her memories of going to garage sales with her Memaw from the time she was 6 years old. They had a ritual, up at 5 a.m., hit the local McDonald’s for breakfast and off they went to see what bargains they could find.

She was called Great-Grandma Laura by her five great-grandchildren, Brandon, Cameron, Shaun, Caleb and Chloe, whom she loved deeply.

Laura graduated from the Bryan Class of 1964 and is survived by her bestest friend in the whole wide world, Bobbi. Laura is survived by her sister, Linda Gilbert, and many nieces and a nephew. “Memaw,” as she was known by so many, will be sorely missed.