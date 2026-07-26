Lauren J. Pahl (1945 – 2026)

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(Originally From Swanton; Air Force Veteran)

Lauren J. Pahl, age 81, of Holland, Ohio, passed away on July 25, 2026, at the home of his sister, Mary Marvin, following a brief illness.

Lauren was born on the uniquely memorable date of January 23, 1945 (1/23/45.

Originally from Swanton, Ohio, he proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force as a Ground Radio Communications Technician, attaining the rank of Sergeant.

During his distinguished military career, he was awarded various medals and ribbons in recognition of his dedicated service.

Following his retirement from the Air Force, Lauren returned to northwest Ohio and worked for 10 years at the Holland, Ohio Post Office before retiring.

Lauren was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Dorothy (Flory) Pahl, and his brothers, James, Robert, and Donald Pahl.

He is survived by his daughter, Tawnia Pahl-Reeder of Franklin, North Carolina; his sister, Mary (Kenneth) Marvin; and his nieces and nephews, including Mark Pahl and Greg Marvin.

In accordance with Lauren’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Following cremation, Lauren will be laid to rest at St. Richard Cemetery in Swanton, Ohio.

Lauren was a private man who lived his life quietly and on his own terms. His years of service to his country and the memories he leaves behind will not be forgotten. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Homes (419-826-2631).