LaVonne Bliss (1923-2022)

LaVonne Mary Bliss, age 98, of Wauseon, passed away on May 8, 2022, at the Fulton County Health Center. LaVonne spent her life caring for her family and her home.

LaVonne was born on July 11, 1923, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was raised by Paul Ray and Yvonne (Steiner) Touney.

She later graduated from Wauseon High School in 1941. On November 2, 1940, LaVonne married Grover F. Bliss, who preceded her in death in 1995.

LaVonne and Grover attended Pettisville Missionary Church, and later were members of the First Church of God in Wauseon.

Surviving LaVonne is her son, Michael Ray (Frances) Bliss of League City, Texas; daughter, Laurie Etta (Michael) Brown of Pettisville; son, Geoffrey Alan (Lynn) Bliss of Benson, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Jan Jones of Hudson, Michigan; grandchildren, Steven, Sarah, Sharon, Peter, Holly, Mike, Miarfe Lynn, and Zion. She was also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.

LaVonne was preceded in death by her husband, Grover; parents; son, David John Bliss; and brother, Duane Bonnell.

A funeral service for LaVonne will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the First Church of God in Wauseon at 10am. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Pastor Mike Harmon will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in LaVonne’s memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Bliss family.

