Janice Riehle (1942-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Janice J. Riehle, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:24 A.M. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Dream Haven Assisted Living in Edgerton, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Riehle was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed her time with family and friends.

She was a member of Life Changing Church and was an active participant with Women’s Aglow and the Annual Prayer Breakfast.

She also enjoyed her flowers and loved fashion and shopping and was always dressed to the hilt with her clothing, jewelry, and especially her shoes always in style. Janice was also proud to be a breast cancer survivor.

Janice J. Riehle was born on December 30, 1942, in Frakes, Kentucky, the daughter of Robert M. and Ida J. (Fletcher) Jones.

She married Delton C. Riehle on November 13, 1976, at Trinity Bible Church in Edgerton and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Bonita Hanson, of Edgerton; one son, Dale Mason, of Edgerton; two stepsons, Ross (Vicki) Riehle, of Edgerton, and Brad Riehle, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Paul (Wilma) Jones, of Edgerton.

She was preceded in death by one son, Jamie Mason; a son-in-law, Robert Hanson; a daughter-in-law, Lauren Riehle; six sisters, Clara Chesers, Glennedra Bird, Angela Partin, Bobbi Jean Powers, Francis Hill, and Johnnie Partin; and two brothers, Troy and Herbert Jones.

Services were held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Life Changing Church, Edgerton, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment followed in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Dream Haven Assisted Living or Edgerton Area Foundation.