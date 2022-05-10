Guadalupe Huerta (1938-2022)

Facebook

Guadalupe Garza Huerta “Lupe” age 83 of Archbold, Ohio. Lupe passed away peacefully in his home following a brief illness on May 4th, 2022.

He was born on November 9th, 1938 to Sabino Huerta Torrez and Manuela Bermudez Garza in Matamoros, Mexico.

He married Mary Ellen Garza on March 17, 1961 in Brownsville, Texas. He attended Good Shepherd Mennonite Church in Archbold.

He worked for 31 years until retirement at Sauder Woodworking.

Lupe loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren it usually involved preparing and cooking food.

He enjoyed camping, Dallas Cowboys, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nascar and cookouts. Being together and spending time with family was very important to him.

Preceding him in death was his wife Mary Ellen Huerta, and son Albert Huerta mother Manuela Bermudez Garza, father Sabino Huerta Torrez, and sister Juanita Solis.

Lupe is survived by brother Carlos Hernandez (Brownsville, TX) , sister Herminia Garza (Houston, TX) and 5 children Guadalupe (Rose) Huerta Brownsville, TX ;Joe (Valentina) Huerta, Ismael (Nancy) Huerta of Archbold, OH ; Patricia (Jeffrey) Bumgardner of Elkhart IN, Jaime (Shonda) Huerta of Blakeslee, OH: 15 Grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grand child.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at 11:00am at Good Shepherd Mennonite Church in Archbold with Pastor David Tijerina officiating. Friends may call at the church from 10:00am – 11:00am on Wednesday prior to the service. Dinner to follow immediately after the church service at the Ruihley Park Pavilion. www.ShortFuneralHome.com