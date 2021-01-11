Brenda Countermon (1949-2021)

Brenda S. Countermon, 71 years, of Hicksville, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Community Memorial Hospital, with her family at her side. Brenda was born December 25, 1949, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul K. and Beatrice (Brown) Carwile.

She married Robert L. Countermon on December 22, 1979, in Hicksville, and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2011.

Brenda was the former owner of Busy B Florist in Hicksville. Her main task was as a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family. She was a member of the Hicksville Eagles Aerie. Brenda enjoyed putting together puzzles, especially Thomas Kinkade prints. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her four children, Donald (Heather) Gipple, Jr., of Hicksville, Daniel (Jennifer) Gipple, Sr., of Garrett, Indiana, Veronica (Kevin) Elliott of Archbold, Ohio and Robert (Laura) Countermon of Hicksville; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene (Sonny) Reaker of Auburndale, Florida and Peggy Coolman of Lake Seneca, Ohio; two brothers, Gerald Tracht of Pickens, Oklahoma and Larry (Anita) Tracht of Schaafheim, Germany.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; Infant son; grandson, Donald Gipple, III; five brothers, Ed Carwile, Ron Carwile, Paul Carwile, Terry Carwile and Junior Tracht; one infant sister, Janice Tracht.

Visitation for Brenda S. Countermon, with limited capacity in the funeral home, facial masks will be required and social distancing will be observed, will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Private family funeral services will be held with Pastor Rick Grimes officiating. Private interment will be made in Forest Home Cemetery at a later date.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Elara Caring Hospice or to the American Lung Association.

