Leonard Ludwig (1933 – 2025)

Leonard G. Ludwig, age 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 24, 2025, at his residence.

Leonard was a carpenter and a life-long farmer. He worked for Fitzenrider Brothers construction for over 25 years then was self employed for another 30 years.

He also raised sheep, hogs and cattle. Leonard served as a Center Township Trustee for over 20 years, was a member of the Williams County Fair Board and Williams County Fair Foundation for many years and enjoyed square dancing with the Fountain City Squares. He was also a proud US Army veteran having served in the Korean War in the 82nd Airborne in the motor pool.

Leonard G. Ludwig was born on June 3, 1933, in Metz, IN, the son of William H. and Honora “Nora” E. (Russell) Ludwig. He married Sharon K. Ayers on April 4, 1959, in Bryan, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on March 24, 2014.

Surviving Leonard is one son, Jim (Chris) Ludwig, of Bryan, Ohio, and two grandchildren, Alan (Amanda) Ludwig, of Defiance, Ohio, and Paige (Jason) Ludwig-Cafruni, of Grand Rapids, OH; great-grandchildren, Arlo, Marco and Kimber and a sister, Ruth Cooley, of Bryan. Preceding him in death are his parents; wife, Sharon Ludwig; great granddaughter, Arlee; brothers, Roy and Bill Ludwig and sister, Nieva Stark.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, from 4:00-7:00pm in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan and an hour before the funeral on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan with graveside military rites provided by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Detail and US Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Williams County Fair Foundation. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.