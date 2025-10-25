Rodney Newland (1956 – 2025)

(Delta Resident; Accomplished Gymnast)

Rodney J. Newland, age 69, of Delta Ohio, peacefully away at Ebeid Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Sylvania, surrounded by his loving family on October 22, 2025.

He was born in Dayton on February 7, 1956, to the late Jeem E. Newland and Mila Jean (Gilkerson) Newland.

Rodney graduated from Miamisburg High School; where he was an accomplished gymnast.

He attended The Ohio State University, continuing to compete in gymnastics with the Buckeyes from 1975-1978. Rodney’s outstanding career led him to 3 Big Ten Championships, 3 time All American and holding the record in vault for almost 50 years.

Rodney married the love of his life, LoriAnn Petroni on May 31, 1991. Some of his favorite pass times included fishing, hunting, enjoying the outdoors and of course cheering on his beloved The Ohio State Buckeyes in football.

Before retiring, he served as a salesman with Kistler Ford in Toledo and later with Yark Automotive Group, affectionately known by the nickname, “Hot Rod”.

Rodney also loved watching the Yellowstone television series and will always be remembered for never eating anything without ketchup, but nothing took the place of sharing time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, LoriAnn Newland; children, Timothy (Carolyn) Krieger of McDonough, GA, Kendra (Mark) Ryan of Delta, Mark (Kortney) Krieger of Delta and Lindsey (Kenneth) Quilter of Oregon, Ohio; sisters, Gina (Mike) O’ Shaughnessy and Julie (Mike) Bolton; grandchildren, Bryan, Alexander, Alyssa, Lorelei, Elowyn and Kaden; feline family members, Purrl, Lucy and Bandit; along with his dog, George and grand pups, Maxwell and Java.

In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeem Newland II and Rick Newland.

In following Rodney’s request, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.BarnesFuneralChapel.com.