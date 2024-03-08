Leroy “Lee” Carman (1949 – 2024)

(Wauseon Resident; Served In Vietnam War)

Veteran

Leroy J. “Lee” Carman, age 74, of Wauseon, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital in Toledo. He was born on March 21, 1949 to Homer and Eileen (Manning) Carman in Dayton, Ohio.

Lee graduated from Reading High School in Reading, Michigan and attended community college in Jackson, Michigan.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a security guard for a few different companies over the years, including Pinkerton in Toledo.

In his spare time and when he was well, he enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, working on, and riding his Triumph motorcycle, animals and just living a simple, humble life.

He is survived by his son, Eric Carman; longtime partner, Robyn Mulinix; sister, Judy Garver; nephew, Caleb Garver; furry friend, Thomas; cousin, Mary Thum and good friends, Dave Mason and Bill McCombs. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Eileen; cousin, Fritz and good friend, Walter Heckman.

To honor Lee’s wishes, there are no formal services at this time. To leave a message for Lee’s Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on his “Tribute Wall.”