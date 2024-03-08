Rachel Kroterfield (1939 – 2024)

(Formerly Worked At Ohio Art In Bryan)

Rachel Lucille Kroterfield, 84 years of Van Wert, and formerly of Paulding and Sherwood, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Rachel was born October 26, 1939, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jacob and Lucille (Hull) Breininger. She married Charles C. Kroterfield, and he preceded her in death on August 2, 1991.

A caring wife and mother, Rachel was a busser for the former Vagabond Village Restaurant for 25 years. Prior to this, Rachel worked for Ohio Art in Bryan. She was a member of Bridging the Gap in Stryker, Ohio. Rachel enjoyed playing piano and the accordion.

Surviving are her two sons, Rev. Vincent (Anna) Kroterfield of Van Wert, and Charles Kroterfield of Paulding; three grandchildren, Callie (Austin) Buchs, Faith Graves and Madison Braun. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; daughter, Tamilee Perry and one sister, Sharon Breininger.

Memorial services for Rachel Lucille Kroterfield will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Bridging the Gap, 110 South Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio, where friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Private burial will take place in Rochester Cemetery, Cecil, Ohio. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions directed to the family, or to the Bridging the Gap, 110 South Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio 43557.

