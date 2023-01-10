Letha Payne (1949-2023)

Letha E. Payne, 73 of Montpelier passed away on January 6, 2023 at Promedica Hospital in Defiance.

She was born on March 30, 1949 in Ashtabula, Ohio to George and Carol (McElrath) Barry.

Letha retired from the United States Postal Service after 36 years, with most of her years served in the Dayton area as a clerk.

She enjoyed shopping, doing oil-based paintings and passing the time at the Montpelier Senior Center.

Letha is survived by three children: Christina (Matthew) Page of Montpelier, Steven (Cherrie) Runnels of Dayton, Ohio and Carrie (Danny) Henry; five grandchildren Elizabeth (Chris) Cleaveland, Cody Cleaveland, Dakota (Tessa) Wiseman, Breanna Mabry and Dylan Runnels; nine great grandchildren; sister Cece Wilder; two brothers Bruce Barry and Tiny Barry and her significant other Herbert Myers of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Jerry Payne.

A time to receive friends will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 3-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.

