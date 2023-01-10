Roger Nash (1952-2023)

Roger Nash of Delta, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on January 5, 2023, in Wauseon, Ohio.

He is survived by daughters Heather Nash (Ben Lorenz), and Jennifer Nash; siblings Tami Spencer (Troy), Ronnie Bartley (Christina Johnson), Mike Bartley (Chris), and Bobby Bartley (Stacy).

Roger was proceeded in death by his father Frank Caudill, his mother Betty Smith, and brothers James Allen Bartley, Jr., and Ted Bartley.

Roger was a lifelong musician, who, at his peak, traveled regionally performing in the duo Southern Breeze.

A veteran of the Navy, Roger retired from General Motors Foundry in Defiance, Ohio after 25 years, and was finally able to enjoy some peace and quiet in the home he helped create.

He had a talent for woodworking, loved to fish, and spent valuable time with his family (sometimes arguing politics).

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 3pm-7:00pm at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio. Roger will be laid to rest close to his brother, James, and Granddaddy, Otis McKinley Nash, in the Monroe Cemetery, in Continental, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Nash family.

Roger’s obituary was lovingly prepared by his family.

