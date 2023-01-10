Marvin Smith (1953-2023)

Marvin L. Smith, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:08 P.M. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, with his family at his side, after an extended illness.

Mr. Smith was a 1972 graduate of Bryan High School and was a long-haul truck driver for over thirty years, driving for Bryan Truck Lines and then for Hornish Brothers.

He was an avid fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhart and loved to watch old westerns.

He also enjoyed collecting toy tractors and NASCAR collectibles but most of all he loved the open road and driving his semi.

Marvin Smith was born on January 23, 1953, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Rex J. and Dorothy A. (Morthland) Smith. He married Marilyn J. Pierce on April 26, 1980, in Bryan and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Matthew (T J) Smith, Andrea (Marc Schindler) Smith, and Brandon Smith, all of Bryan; one granddaughter, Jailynn Beam, of Bryan; three sisters, Marilyn (Richard) Hetrick, of Ney, Ohio, Marsha (Bruce Gordon) Smith, of North Bend, Washington, and Marie (Timothy) Miller, of Montpelier, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to the Diabetes Association.