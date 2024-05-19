Lewis Culler (1932 – 2024)

(Attended Swanton Schools)

Veteran

Lewis Edward Culler, age 91, of Swanton, Ohio, a dedicated member of the Swanton American Legion Honor Guard and a hardworking farmer, peacefully passed away in his home in Maumee, Ohio on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

He was born in Winameg, Ohio on November 2, 1932 to Milton and Clara (Leininger) Culler, and attended Swanton Schools.

Lewis honorably served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army. His service took him to Korea and Scofield Barracks, Hawaii. This experience undoubtedly shaped him into the resilient and disciplined individual that many came to know and respect.

On August 25, 1956, he married his beloved wife, Doris Ann Thomas at the Neapolis Church of Christ.

Lewis enjoyed working in his yard, mowing lawn, tending to his garden, and farming. He was a member of the Swanton American Legion Post #479, Swanton VFW, Swanton Elks, and Lytton Fox Hunters.

Lewis is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Doris; his children: Dorian (Ron) Gorney, Eric Culler, Joselyn (Paul) Conrad, Gay (Dennis) Barker and Marcene (Curt) Smith; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Ila Rose Sarno; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Phyllis Fitch and brothers, Richard, John and Harry Culler.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 21st at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, with Pastor Bruce Perry officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, followed at Swanton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society.