Lewis “Louie” Hendricks (1935 – 2025)

(Former Montpelier Fire Chief)

Lewis “Louie” L. Hendricks, 89 passed away on Friday, April 11, 2025, surrounded by his family at his home in Montpelier.

He was born on July 23, 1935, in Montpelier to Ford L. and Almeda A. (Brim) Hendricks.

Louie graduated from Montpelier High School in 1954 and soon after went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. On January 21, 1978, he married Judy M. Buchs in Edgerton, and she survives.

Louie was a server to his community for many years, but his family was extremely important to him, especially his grandchildren.

For 29 years, he was a volunteer for the Montpelier Fire Department from 1962-1991 and for 18 years he was the fire chief from 1973-1991.

Louie retired from Superior Township as the road supervisor and sexton for Riverside Cemetery for many years. After retirement he served as a Superior Township Trustee for two terms. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and camping.

Louie is survived by his wife Judy of 47 years; son Lauren Hendricks of Montpelier; daughters Pamela (fiancé Mike Benbow) Ussery of Auburn, Indiana, Cathy (David) Bowman of Montpelier, Julie (Jim) Caperton of Montpelier, Lona Hendricks of Montpelier, and Lorrie (Dale) Mock of Montpelier; LouAnn (Rick) Beard of Camden, Michigan; godson Scott Warner of Bryan; 29 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and sister Judy (Roger) Hephner of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Larken Shimp and mother in-law Loretta Buchs.

A time to receive friends will be held on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 3-6 pm at the Montpelier Fire Station at 107 South Monroe Street. Those wishing to do a donation in memory of Louie can make memorials to the Montpelier Fire Association. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com