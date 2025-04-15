Rebecca Dunson (1949 – 2025)

(West Unity Resident)

Rebecca Ann Dunson, 75, of West Unity, Ohio passed away peacefully at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio on April 10th surrounded by her loving family.

Rebecca (Beckie) was born on June 6, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank and Eunice (Stough) Ladd.

Beckie was a 1967 graduate of Malabar High School in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduation, Beckie met a wonderful man named Ronald (Ron) L. Dunson and was blissfully married until Jesus called him home on April 13, 2013.

Beckie was an amazing woman who loved the Lord deeply and strived to put Him first in everything that she did. Throughout Beckie’s life, she had many odd and end jobs, but she really enjoyed teaching preschool and being a loving caregiver to many elderly loved ones.

Beckie had a strong commitment to serve Christ in every way possible and it was not uncommon for Beckie to be at her church serving in countless church activities.

In Beckie’s life, she managed to go on two mission trips, spend many nights camping with friends and family and going on special Cedar Point trips with her beautiful grandchildren. Beckie and her husband Ron were also foster care parents for a time and were blessed with 28 foster children to love and take care of.

In retirement, Beckie would travel around visiting friends and exploring new places only to come home and relay how wonderful each of her adventures were.

Her true passion was to be surrounded by her family as much as possible and created a special event called, “The Gathering”. Every Wednesday night, Beckie would happily prepare a large meal and serve all her family her delicious food. It brought her so much joy to see her family laughing and breaking bread together.

Beckie was preceded into glory by her husband, Ronald L. Dunson, her parents Frank and Eunice (Stough) Ladd, her mother-in-law, Ellen Dunson, her father-in-law, Fuller Dunson and her older brother, Frank Ladd.

Surviving are her four children, Steven Dunson of Arcadia, Florida, Scott (Carrie) Dunson of West Unity, Ohio, Michael (Angie) Dunson of West Unity, Ohio and Jennifer Dunson of Mansfield, Ohio; 10 grandchildren Chelsie (Matt) Feck of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Nicolette (Brooks) Kuney of Montpelier, Ohio, Colton Dunson of Fort Myers, Florida, Alexis (Daniel) Jewel of West Unity, Ohio, Julia (Austin) Bok of Hicksville, Ohio, Ethan Dunson of West Unity, Ohio, Garrett (Sierra) Dunson of Port Charlotte, Florida, Bailey Verbanac of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Addisyn Riley of West Unity, Ohio and Luke Dunson of West Unity, Ohio; a nephew, Mark Ladd of Montpelier, Ohio; 8 great grandchildren with one on the way.

The family is holding a graveside service at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 17th at the cemetery of Mansfield Memorial Park in Mansfield, Ohio. Friends and family are welcome to attend the service.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on May 10th at 10:30 at the Stryker United Brethren in Christ Church in Stryker, Ohio. Officiating the services is Pastor Nick Woodall.