Lyle Beaverson (1943 – 2025)

(1961 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Lyle Vernice Beaverson passed away peacefully at his home on April 13, 2025 at the age of 81. Lyle was born to Vernice and Grace (Johnson) Beaverson on June 24, 1943 at their home in Wauseon, OH.

Lyle graduated from Wauseon High School in the class of 1961 and attended Bowling Green University. He was Student Council President during high school and a well-known athlete.

He participated in track, played first base, spent three years on the basketball team and wrestled for one year as a senior.

During his only year as a wrestler he made the Ohio State Finals, a first for Wauseon. But his favorite sport was the one in which he excelled the most, football.

In 1959 he was the starting fullback for the first undefeated season for Wauseon. The final game was known as “The Battle of the Mud” with his bother Barry scoring two touchdowns and Lyle scoring one.

In 1960 he was named the NWOAL football scoring champion, making 15 touchdowns while amassing 110 points. He remained a football enthusiast for life as the champion of the TV remote control.

Lyle retired from a successful near 40 year career in manufacturing and sales, which allowed him to shift from many days on the road to spending quality time at home with his family as well as creating things with his impeccable woodworking skills.

Lyle will forever be remembered for being a great listener with subtle wit, and he made everyone feel right at home in his presence.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Beth Beaverson (Hoffman) who he married August 1, 1964 and three children, Chad (Teresa) Beaverson, Amy (Pravin Nath) Beaverson and Luke (Corrie) Beaverson. He had 5 grandchildren, Kelsey (Mark) Makowski, Indigo and Rheo Nath and Chloe and Audrey Beaverson as well as three great-granddaughters, Sophie, Evelyn and Merryn Makowski. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley (Dennis) Rittichier.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernice and Grace and three brothers, Barry, Thomas and Keith Beaverson.

At Lyle’s request, his funeral service was privately held for his family with interment in Wauseon Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider an act of kindness to those in need.

To leave a special message for Lyle’s family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.” Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.