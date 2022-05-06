Linda Armstrong (1944-2022)

Facebook

Linda L. Armstrong, age 78, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully late Wednesday night May 4, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance after a hard fought battle with cancer.

She was born in Wauseon on February 7, 1944 to the late George W. Andrews and Doris (Davidson) Andrews.

Linda graduated from Wauseon High School in 1962 and later married David A. Armstrong on June 7, 1964, sharing 57 loving years together until his passing on December 9, 2021.

Linda served as a office assistant for various doctor and chiropractor offices in Wauseon, including Dr. David Kramer, Dr. Christopher Spieles, Dr. Bill Frank and Dr. Daniel McKernan.

Upon David’s diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis in 1993, she became his caregiver and served the role with excellence.

Linda was an active member of Crossroads Church in Wauseon; helping as a lady’s aide, being involved in the children’s ministry, youth ministry and leading bible studies. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers.

She is survived by her sons, Todd (Michelle) Armstrong; Troy (Jill) Armstrong; daughter, Kimberly (Scott) Mull; grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Jana, Trent, and Jude Armstrong; Gracie and Lilie Mull; great granddaughter, Brooklyn Armstrong.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, David A. Armstrong; parents, George and Doris Andrews and sisters, Beverly Upell, Bonnie Seiler and Barbara Denny and brother, George Gary Andrews.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Linda’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory; 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.