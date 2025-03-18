Denise Harrington (1957 – 2025)

(Nurse At Parkview Medical Center)

Denise R. Harrington, 67, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, March 17, 2025, in her residence with her husband by her side.

After a multi-year battle with a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, Denise won the battle and was greeted into her Heavenly home.

Denise was born June 24, 1957, in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of Danny R. and Peggy L. (Pryor) Jinkins.

She attended Fairview High School thru her junior year and graduated from Bel Air High School in Maryland. Denise received her associate’s degree in nursing from Northwest Technical College in 1986, graduating at the top of her class.

She married Charles “Randy” Harrington in December 1987 in Bryan, and he survives. Denise worked as a nurse for over 37 years until her recent medical retirement in 2023, working 20 of those years at Bryan Nursing Care Center and the remainder at Parkview Medical Center.

She was a longtime member of Grace Community Church, and current member of Ney Church of God. Denise’s care and concern for others extended beyond her nursing career as she often wrote cards of encouragement to those that needed it, even in her final days. Above all, Denise loved God, her family and her friends dearly.

Surviving is her loving husband of 37 years, Randy Harrington of Bryan; daughter-in-law, Jamie Mansfield of Bryan; two grandchildren, Gracie Jinkins of Bryan, and James Allen Jinkins of Bryan; parents, Dan and Peg Jinkins of Bryan; and five siblings, Chelley (Rafael) Corpuz of Street, Maryland, Trish Bacon of Bryan, Tim Jinkins of Montpelier, Ohio, Tabitha Feltenberger of Stanford, Connecticut and Debbie (Chuck) Maxwell of Rossville, Illinois. Denise was preceded in death by her son, Christopher A. Jinkins; and a sister, Diane Milner.

Visitation for Denise R. Harrington will be held Friday, March 21, 2025, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services for Denise will be held Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin King officiating. There will be an additional hour of visitation on Saturday at the funeral home prior to the start of the service. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to CHP Home Care & Hospice, 1215 South Portland Street Bryan Ohio 43506. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.