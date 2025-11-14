Linda Fenicle (1941 – 2025)

(1959 Graduate Of North Central High School)

Linda D Fenicle, 84, of Montpelier passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

She was born on June 29, 1941, in Bryan, Ohio to Sylvester R. and Euphrasia Pearl (Brannan) Knecht.

She graduated from North Central High School in 1959. On June 5, 1970 she married Ronald E. Fenicle, and he preceded her in death.

Linda was a member of the Montpelier Moose. In 1999, she retired from Universal Industrial Products in Pioneer after 15 years.

Prior to that she was a ward secretary at CHWC in Bryan for many years. She enjoyed camping, having camped at Circle B for nearly 34 years and was an avid traveler.

She is survived by her three children Tobi E. Fenicle of Montpelier, Curt (Patty) Bandeen of Monclova, Ohio and Corisa Spisak of Toledo, Ohio; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; son Loni Fenicle; grandson Brannan Sniadecki; three sisters Juliene Ely, Sandra Stoy, and Sue Peterson; and two brothers James and Bud Knecht.

Visitation hours for Linda will be held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be held on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver to officiate. Linda will be buried at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorials contributions can be made to the Pioneer Senior Center. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.