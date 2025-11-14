Tina Taylor (1970 – 2025)

(Known For Her Kindness & Generosity)

FAYETTE – With deep love and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Tina Louise Taylor, a devoted wife, cherished mother, and adoring Nana, who left this world on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, surrounded by the family she dedicated her life to.

Tina was born on June 18, 1970, to Morris Robbins and Leilah Shaffer in Bryan, Ohio. To know Tina was to know kindness, generosity, and a heart large enough to hold everyone she loved.

She built her life around family, finding her greatest joy in the laughter and happiness of her children and grandchildren.

As a nana, she was unmatched – always the first to offer help, the first to encourage, and the first to make sure her grandkids has absolutely everything they needed to feel supported, safe, and deeply loved.

Her love for them was boundless, and her presence in their lives will remain a guiding light forever. She would never miss a sporting event.

Every year, she looked forward to her mother-daughter beach trips, a tradition filled with sun-soaked mornings, quiet conversations, and memories made in the gentle rhythm of the waves.

She proudly worked for CCNO for 20+ years. Her passion for horses was woven through her life just as strongly as her devotion to her family.

She found peace on the trail, riding through open fields and wooded paths with the same sense of freedom and wonder that she brought to everything she did.

Her bond with her horses was special and spoke to her gentle spirit, her patience, and her appreciation for the simple, beautiful moments in life.

Tina leaves behind Mark Taylor, her loving partner in all things; children, Bryse (Lindsay) Batt, Dakota (Stacie) Batt, MacKenzie (Devin) Seslar, and Nathan Taylor, who carry forward her strength, compassion, and resilience; her treasured grandchildren, Braiden, Bently, Brody, and Brogan Batt, Jazzlynn, Carli, Wanetta, and Ivan Batt, Vinny and Aspyn-Jo Brown, and Lenix, Bailee, Olen and Mylo Seslar, who will forever feel her love surrounding them. She leaves behind siblings, Trish (Darren) Hogan, Sue (Jeff) Woolace, Danny (Sherry) Robbins, Gary (Jan) Feeney, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Steve, Eugene, and LeRoy; sister, Diane; and her beloved horse companion, Eva. She also leaves behind countless friends who were touched by her warmth, humor, and unwavering loyalty.

Although our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in knowing her love remains with us – steady, enduring, and everlasting. Her legacy lives on in every smile she inspired, every kindness she gave, and every memory we hold close. She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

Family and friends are invited to gather, share stories, and honor the beautiful life she lived, at a period of visitation on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM, at the Family Life Center in Fayette. Pastor Kim Repp will officiate, and interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial donations in Tina’s memory may be given to the family for future consideration.

The Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.