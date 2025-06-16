Linda Miller (1946 – 2025)

(Member Of House Of Prayer)

Linda Kay Miller, age 79, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at her home with her family at her side.

Linda was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School in Toledo and retired from Robinair with over 30 years of service.

Linda was a member of the House of Prayer and the Fancy Feathers Bird Club.

She raised and bred many types of birds. She also baked and decorated cakes and enjoyed casino trips with her sister.

She was known as a “coupon queen” always looking for bargains. Most of all, she loved her family. She quilted and made individual blankets for her children, grand children and great grandchild and loved hosting Christmas Eve for the whole family.

Linda was born on March 1, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and Lorena (Morningstar) Helf.

Surviving Linda are her children; Becky (Stan) Harris, of Adrian, MI, Matt (Sara) McGue, of Knoxville, TN and Larry Miller, of Montpelier; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; and her sister, Ladena Ankney, of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Helf, mother and stepfather, Lorena and Vernon Babb and sister, Laura Helf.

In accordance with Linda’s wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Her family will have a private celebration of Linda’s life. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to be handling the arrangements for the family.

The family requests memorial donations be given to the Williams County Humane Society or CHP Hospice. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.