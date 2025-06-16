Carol Durliat (1934 – 2025)

(Belonged To Montpelier Moose)

Carol Ann Durliat, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 13, 2025 at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

An owner and operator of a cleaning business for over 32 years, Carol was also employed at Fleckner Store in her youth and later at A&A Poultry, West Unity.

She attended St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, Ohio, and had been a member of Our Lady of Mercy in Fayette for many years where she was active in the Altar Society.

Carol was also a member of the Montpelier Moose. She helped on the farm driving tractors when needed. Carol enjoyed sewing, bowling, playing cards and dominos and was an avid reader.

Carol Ann was born on December 24, 1934, in North Baltimore, Ohio, the daughter of Oral Edward and Henrietta Elizabeth (Sterling) Moor. Carol was a graduate of Hoytville/Jackson Township High School. She married James Durliat on June 27, 1953 in North Baltimore, Ohio and he survives.

Carol is also survived by her children, Debra (Daniel) Clum, of Montpelier, Ohio, Douglas (Mary Kay) Durliat, of Ottawa, Ohio, Alan (Michelle) Durliat of Whitehouse, Ohio and Laura (Steve) Rings of Montpelier, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Sugg, of Wauseon and Marsha White, of Bowling Green and sister-in-law, Mary Wymer, of Coldwater, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Long; brothers-in-law, Raymond Sugg and Blaine White and sister-in-law, Donna West.

A Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 S. Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio in Carol’s memory. The family will celebrate her life in a private gathering. She will be laid to rest at West Franklin Cemetery near West Unity

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Durliat family.