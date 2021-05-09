Linda Moore (1935-2021)

Linda L. Moore, 85, of Montpelier passed away early Friday morning at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan. She was born on June 9, 1935 in Montpelier to Glen and Neva I. (Gray) Bailey.

Linda graduated from Montpelier High School in 1953. On November 15, 1953 she married Bob Moore in Montpelier and he preceded her in death on July 19, 1992.

Linda was a member of the Montpelier Church of Christ and the Montpelier Moose Lodge. At one time she worked as a nurse’s aide for the Williams County General Hospital.

She is survived by her sons Robert (Marlene) Moore of Jacksonville, Florida, Darold (Cathy) Moore of Montpelier and Charles (Stacie) Moore of Montpelier; nine grandchildren Robert (Sarah) Moore, Tonia (Jeremy) Haynes, Kevin Moore, Kristina Hutchinson, Kaleb (Denise) Moore, Kurtis (Catie) Moore, Ashley (John) Waterston, Alysia (Seth) Miller and Briton (Brooke) Moore; 16 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters Joanne Baxter, and Janet McKarns; and a brother Everett Bailey.

Visitation for Linda will be on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 4-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Tuesday at 11 am at the Montpelier Church of Christ with Pastor Adam Fox to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Church of Christ or the Hillside Country Living.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com