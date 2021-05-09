Harold Plassman (1929-2021)

Harold H. Plassman, age 92, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on May 5, 2021 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Harold was born on a farm in Henry County, Ohio on April 5, 1929, to Ernest and Clara (Marksch) Plassman.

Throughout grade school, he attended seven different schools, including multiple one room country schools. He graduated from Napoleon High School as valedictorian of his class, and then went on to graduate with honors in pre-law from Capital University.

He served in the military from 1951 – 1953, ending his service as commander of an engineer combat company in Korea. He then went on to graduate with honors from the University of Michigan Law School in 1956. Harold practiced law for 60 years in Grand Rapids, MI and Archbold, OH.

Harold lived the life of a servant and shared his talents generously with others. He was always willing to offer his professional services pro bono to any number of non-profits and individuals in need. He never sought any recognition for his charitable services.

He was honored as Archbold’s Citizen of the Year in 2000. He was a long-time choir member, Sunday School teacher and past president of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

Past involvement also included chairman of the Board of Regents of Capital University, president of the Capital University Association, trustee and president of the Archbold Area Foundation, trustee of the Archbold Area Chamber of Commerce, trustee of the Black Swamp Arts Council, a director of Sauder Woodworking Company, a director and vice president of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank, trustee and secretary for Sauder Village, president of the Fulton County and Northwestern Ohio Bar Associations, member of the Council of Delegates of the Ohio State Bar Association, and chairman of the Fulton County Republican Party.

Harold is survived by his six children, Susan (James) Dominique and Janet (James) Wyse of Archbold, Judi (Phil) Rupp of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Brenda Plassman of Cary, NC, Mark Plassman of Flagstaff, AZ, and David (Jennifer) Plassman of Traverse City, MI. He is also survived by sisters, Mildred Mitchell and Clarabell Badenhop, a brother, Ron Plassman, sister-in-laws, Jean Palm and Janice Palm, and grandchildren Bob, Kate, Gina, Maureen, Ashley, Levi, Joshua, Lauren, Betsy, Stuart, Natalya, and Sarah, and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joan; brothers Raymond and Richard, sisters Florence Fitzenreiter and Margaret Meyer, and son-in-law, Warren Jewett.

The memorial service was held on May 8, 2021 at St. Martin’s Lutheran, Archbold, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Harold and Joan Plassman Good Samaritan Fund of Archbold Area Foundation, P.O. Box 224, Archbold, OH, 43502; the Harold and Joan Plassman Tuition Reimbursement Fund of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, 203 S. Defiance St., Archbold, OH, 43502, or the charity of donor’s choice.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Harold H. Plassman, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.