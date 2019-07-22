Linda Orewiler (1942-2019)

Linda C. Orewiler, 76 years, of Archbold passed from this life Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Linda was born September 5, 1942, the daughter of the late Ned and Maxine (Davis) Hitt. She was a 1960 graduate of Bryan High School where she met DeWayne Orewiler at a record hop after a BHS basketball game. Linda married DeWayne C. Orewiler on June 10, 1962 in Bryan, Ohio. Two daughters followed, Julie and Sara. The family lived in Bryan, Kendallville, Chicago, and Archbold. The stint in the Marines got them to North Carolina and Quantico.

Linda is survived by her husband, DeWayne of Archbold; two daughters, Julie (Doug) Stuckey of Archbold and Sara (Neil) Klinger of Archbold; six grandsons, Chase (Molly) Stuckey, Chad (Felicia) Stuckey, Clay (Rebecca) Stuckey, Jon (Zoe) Gigax, Jake Gigax and Lee (Ali) Klinger; eight great-grandchildren, Ashton, Riley, Olivia, Cooper, Addison, Caitlin, Eisele and Sawyer; one sister, Gloria (David) Shaffer and brother-in-law, Richard (Deb) Orewiler.

Linda had many talents including, oil painting, singing, and especially home decorating. She travelled with DeWayne’s employment and attended conventions in major cities throughout the country. Linda and her sister, Gloria, were able to shop and eat in some of the finest venues many only dream about.

Linda learned the importance of family from her mother. She enjoyed the many times vacationing with friends and family. Holidays were special to her. The get-togethers are memories that will live with the generations to follow. Her Indiana experience provided decades of relationships. The vacations with the Shaffer family remained highlights of her life. She lived the life she was intended to live.

There will be private graveside services held for the family. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at West Unity Presbyterian Church, 201 East North Street, West Unity, Ohio with Pastor Tom Steensma officiating.

The family asks those remembering Linda to make memorial contributions be made to the family to be used to thank organizations that helped Linda with her battle. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.