Gasper Panik (1926-2019)

Gasper Michael Panik, 93, of Montpelier, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home. He was born on February 5, 1926 in Clarence, PA to Joseph and Mary (Sutika) Panik.

Gasper proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. In December of 1962 he married Rose Anna Gouine and she preceded in him death on July 19, 2004.

Gasper worked as a tool machinist at Detroit Engineering, Aro Corporation and Allied Tool & Die, Inc., in Hillsdale throughout his working career. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier, the Montpelier Eagles and Moose, the American Legion and V.F.W. in Pioneer and D.A.V. Post.

Gasper is survived by two sons, Dale (Ann) Vieau of Summerville, SC and Ron (Nancy) Vieau of Garden City, MI; two daughters, Pauline (Tom) Belau of Montpelier and Sharon (David) Hitzman of Brookings, OR; twenty six grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; four brothers, Sammy, Jimmie, David and Joe Panik; and five sisters, Margaret Long, Mary Ann Ballenger, Stephanie Wilkerson, Irene Hoffman and Helen Whitmore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Rose A. Panik; two sons, Jerry and Richard Vieau; and two daughters, Judy Wittl and Jo Ann Swirles; four brothers, Philip, Andy, Dominick and Walter Panik; and two sisters, Janie Brown and Ethel Carroll.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2 pm to 8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier with a rosary service taking place at 7 pm at the funeral home. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with Father Fred Duschl to officiate. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Blakeslee, OH.

Memorials may be given to CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

