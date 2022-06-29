Linda “Susie” Powell (1942-2022)

Facebook

Linda S. “Susie” Powell, 79, of Ney, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Susie was born August 4, 1942, in Wauseon, Ohio, daughter of the late Carroll and Margaret Ann (Covey) Foster. She was a 1960 graduate of Bryan High School.

Susie married Jerry Baughman on November 20, 1960, and he preceded her in death in June 1977. She then married Charles E. “Charlie” Powell on August 8, 1987, in Sherwood, Ohio, and he survives.

Susie worked as the Produce Manager for the IGA Grocery Store in Bryan for many years; after retirement, she worked at the Christmas Manor, Bryan.

She attended St. John Lutheran Church in Sherwood, Ohio, and was involved in Parents Without Partners (PWP), here she first met Charlie.

In her free time, Susie enjoyed making wood crafts, traveling, watching the Chicago Cubs, and spending time with her family, which she cherished.

Susie is survived by her beloved husband, Charlie Powell of Ney, Ohio; seven children, Michael (Julia) Baughman of Defiance, Ohio, Wendy (Rod) Cape of Edgerton, Ohio, Tom (John) Baughman of Toledo, Ohio, Katherine (Jeff) Holtsberry of Mark Center, Ohio, Charles Powell of Sherwood, Ohio, Karen (Randy) Notestine of Aberdeen, North Carolina, and Russell Powell of Bryan, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Goldsmith of Bryan, Ohio; one brother, Tom (Kathy) Foster of Bryan, Ohio; and one step-sister, Judy Kelly of Bryan, Ohio.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jerry Baughman; son, Todd Baughman; and two infant granddaughters, Emily Vandemark and Ava-Rei Powell.

Visitation for Linda S. “Susie” Powell will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services for Susie will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the funeral home with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. There will also be an hour of visitation prior to the funeral on Wednesday starting at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be directed to St. John Lutheran Church – Sherwood, the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio, or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center – Defiance.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

