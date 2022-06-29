Thomas Sproles, Jr. (1985-2022)

Facebook

Thomas W. Sproles, Jr., 36, of Ney, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022, as a result of an automobile accident near Ottawa, Ohio.

Thomas was born September 8, 1985, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Thomas W. and Elizabeth G. (Grisier) Sproles. He was as 2004 graduate of Fairview High School and Four County Career Center, where he studied automotive technologies.

Thomas married the love of his life, Mylissa K. Hephner, on April 2, 2005, in Bryan, Ohio. He worked at Wieland Chase, and previously worked at AutoZone and Alex Products in Bryan.

Thomas was a member of True Word Tabernacle in Bluffton, Ohio, and Truth Tabernacle in Defiance, Ohio. He was also a member of Defiance Fish & Game and Stryker Sportsman’s Club.

Thomas was a loving husband, father, and friend, and will be remembered for his big heart and compassion for others.

Above all, he loved his family more than anything. In his free time, Thomas enjoyed fishing, bow hunting, golfing, and spending time outdoors with his family.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Mylissa K. Sproles of Ney, Ohio; four children, Mya, Sadie, Tora, and Abraham Sproles; parents, Tom (Sharon) Sproles of Ney, Ohio; two brothers, Jason Sproles of Ney, Ohio, and TJ Tressler of Whiteville, Tennessee; three sisters, Jessica Gipple of Bryan, Ohio, Cassandra Risner of Pandora, Ohio, and Brittany (Tannere) Craig of Bryan, Ohio; other father, Kenny Risner of Bryan, Ohio; paternal grandmothers, Shirley Sproles of Sherwood, Ohio, and Linda Risner of Bryan, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Sally Grisier of Stryker, Ohio; in-laws, Mike (Sue-Ellen) Hephner of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Lisa Carothers of Girard, Michigan.

Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Grisier; paternal grandfathers, Don Sproles, Beryl Grisier, and Herman Risner; maternal grandparents, Richard and Sue Tressler.

Visitation for Thomas will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan, Ohio, with Pastors Ray Erickson and Dewayne Lawson officiating. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family, in care of Tom Sproles.