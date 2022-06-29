Mary Hart (1921-2022)

Facebook

Mary Alice Hart, 100, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in her home surrounded by two of her close friends.

Mary Alice was born November 20, 1921, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oscar F. and Helen M. (Walz) Koch. She was a 1939 graduate of Bryan High School.

Mary Alice married the love of her life, Robert C. “Carl” Hart, on November 20, 1941, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death.

She worked as a credit manager at La Choy Food Products for 13 years. She previously worked at the ARO Corporation, Ohio Art and Spangler Candy Company.

Mary Alice was a member of First Lutheran Church, Bryan. She was influential in starting the Sunnyside School, Montpelier.

In her free time, Mary Alice enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, mowing her lawn, oil painting, and raising horses.

Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Carl” Hart; one daughter, Barbara Jean Hart; two brothers, Richard Koch and Sherman Koch; and one stepbrother, George Koch.

Mary Alice is survived by close friends, Sara (Devin) Dye of Bryan, Ohio, and Jennifer (Nathan) French of Montpelier, Ohio.

Visitation for Mary Alice will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio, with funeral services beginning at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home with Deacon Jeanie Wise officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, N160 St. Rt. 108 Napoleon, Ohio 43545.

