On 03-13-2022 Dakota Blaine Clifford was reported missing. Dakota was last seen by his family when he left his Bryan residence the morning of 03-13-2022.
If you have any information about Dakota please call the Bryan Police Department 419-633-6050.
On 03-13-2022 Dakota Blaine Clifford was reported missing. Dakota was last seen by his family when he left his Bryan residence the morning of 03-13-2022.
If you have any information about Dakota please call the Bryan Police Department 419-633-6050.
Be the first to comment on "Local Authorities Searching For Missing Bryan Man"