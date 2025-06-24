Local Favorites & New Faces At Lyons Farmers Market

MARKET … Amanda Sattler of Stitches for Hope and Lindsay Daniels of Beautifully Dried stand at the Lyons Farmers Market holding the event sign. The two are also leading the events through this year.

READING … Books were handed out to children aged 12 and younger at this month’s Lyons Farmers Market.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Lyons Farmers Market is back with fresh energy, n...