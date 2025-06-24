West Unity Man, 20, Dies; Pioneer Woman, 19, Critically Injured in Early Morning Crash

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP (Williams County, Ohio) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025, on U.S. Route 127 near milepost 17 in Millcreek Township.

According to authorities, a 2020 Kia Forte driven by Dylan Eisel, 20, of West Unity, was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127 with passenger Courtney Ames, 19, of Pioneer. The vehicle veered off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

Neither Eisel nor Ames was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, resulting in both being ejected from the vehicle.

Dylan Eisel was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Courtney Ames sustained critical injuries and was airlifted by Mercy Health Life Flight to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment.

U.S. Route 127 was closed for approximately two hours as crews responded to the incident.

Assisting at the scene were the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Millcreek Township Fire and Rescue, Williams County EMS, Mercy Health Life Flight, Williams County Coroner’s Office, and Worthington’s Towing.