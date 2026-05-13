Local Students Named To Trine University Dean’s List

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2026 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List:

Ryder Brown of Montpelier, majoring in Communication

Cooper Clark of Holiday City, majoring in Biomedical Engineering

Jack Morris of Edon, majoring in Science Education-Chemistry

Joel Saneholtz of Montpelier, majoring in Computer Science

— Press release