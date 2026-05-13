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Local Students Named To Trine University Dean’s List

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The Village Reporter — current week's edition preview

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2026 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.

The following area students were named to the Dean’s List:

  • Ryder Brown of Montpelier, majoring in Communication
  • Cooper Clark of Holiday City, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
  • Jack Morris of Edon, majoring in Science Education-Chemistry
  • Joel Saneholtz of Montpelier, majoring in Computer Science

— Press release

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