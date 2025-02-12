Local Youths Advance To Regionals In Knights Of Columbus Free Throw Contest

On Sunday February 2nd St. Caspar Parish Life Center in Wauseon was the site for the OHIO KNIGHTS of COLUMBUS DISTRICT #57 free throw contest.

The contestants, ages 9-14, were required to shoot 25 free throws and were competing for an opportunity to advance to regional competition in individual age groups.

Congratulations to the participants who now qualify to advance to the TOLEDO DIOCESE regional competition in Ottoville on February 23rd.

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AGES 9-11 … Audra Pinter, Berkley Rolon, Tessa Rufenacht. Standing – JT Rufenacht, Simon Allen, Jackson Gorsuch.

AGES 12-14 … Seated – Presley Wyse, Demi Short, Lillian Miller. Standing – Ryder Parker, Jasper Fruth, Eli Krueger.