Williams County Special Olympics Competes At Regional Basketball Tournaments

SCHOOL AGE D1 … (Front) Landyn Myers, TJ Sieradzki, Coach Bill Albertson, L J Pittman, Weston Flower. (Back) Kasey Murphy, Elliot Covington, Quinten Carpenter, Koleton McCandless, Sterling Snider, Jeffrey Pittman, Douglas Northrup III.

SCHOOL AGE D2 … (Front) Coach Darold Moore, Loryn Myers, Ava Colbert, Danika Pickett, Addison Bukowksi, Coach Angela Luke. (Back) Josh DeBona, Adam Bauer, Dawson Moore, Parker Colbert, Tyler Stover.

ADULT A TEAM … (Front) Kyler Egler, Alex Miller, Olivia Howard, Michael DeBona, Ben Kittle, Dennis Jones. (Back) Jeremy Allomong, Coach Beth Votaw, Chuck Howard.

PRESS RELEASE – The Williams County Special Olympics basketball teams recently competed in the NW Regional Tournaments.

The Adult B Team was knocked out in the play in round against a tough Knox County. The Adult A Team got past Marion County in the play in round and advanced to the tournament at Van Buren by defeating Paulding County. They then defeated Lucas County and then Hancock County.

The school age teams also competed in tournaments in Van Buren. The School Age D1 team (ages 8-15) defeated Paulding County to advance to the State Tournament March 8-9.

The School Age D2 team (ages 16-22) defeated Lucas County in their first game and advanced to the final round where they played Defiance County. They defeated Defiance County and will advance to the State Tournaments.