Logan Trusty (1945 – 2025)

(Former Manager At Swanton Welding)

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Logan Dwight Trusty, age 79, of Delta, a great husband, father and grandfather.

After an extended stay at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Dwight was called to his Heavenly Home, Saturday afternoon, May 24, 2025 with his family at his bedside.

He was born in Jackson, KY on June 18, 1945 to the late South Trusty and Genoia (Marshall) Trusty. After high school, Dwight would join the U.S Army, where he would serve during the Vietnam War and be honorably discharged on August 31, 1969.

He married the love of his life in Jellico, TN on July 26, 1976; Jewell Bain and together be blessed with 4 children, Thomas, Virgil and Drema. Before retiring, Dwight served many years with Swanton Welding, most recently as manager of the machine shop.

He will always be remembered as a gifted musician and a love for music, talented with many instruments including his favorite, the guitar. Dwight played in several bluegrass bands, most notably “The Jordan Guess Band”.

Dwight operated a recording studio out of his Delta home; where he also provided guitar lessons to many students. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed gardening, lawn care and just taking in God’s beauty of the surrounding landscape. Dwight was also a car enthusiast and to him, nothing compared to his proud ownership of his two 1996 Firebirds.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jewell Trusty; son, Thomas (Kelly) Gibson; daughter, Drema (Rene) Shultz; brother, Larry (Dorthy) Trusty; sisters, Debbie (Brian) Swangim, Donna (Mark) Purdue and Pamela Trusty; grandchildren, Meika Gibson, Levi Gibson, Brandon Gibson, Sabrina Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez, Torrie Mullins, Chelsea Gibson, Logan Paige Guess, Jordan (Janaye) Guess, Destiny Guess, Dakota Shultz; along with many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and good friends.

In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his sons, Virgil Gibson and Michael Gibson; brother, Lee Trusty; sister, Star Miller and canine companion, “Roxy”.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Dwight’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515 with Military Rites to follow by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the Fulton County Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com