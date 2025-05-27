Sandra Gorny (1947 – 2025)

(Owner Of Former Gorny-Winzeler Printing)

Sandra Kay Gorny, 77 years of Bryan, passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Parkview-Bryan Hospital, Bryan, Ohio.

Sandy was born July 10, 1947, in Bryan, the daughter of the late Warren Edward and Alice Mae (Uran) Buchanan.

She was a 1965 graduate of Bryan High School. Sandy married David “Toby” Neil Gorny on February 16, 1982, in Marion, Ohio, and he survives.

Sandy was the owner/manager of the former Gorny-Winzeler Printing, Bryan. Previously, she was the owner of the Ford Parts Store.

Sandy was the co-founder of the Crown Victoria Association and the Convention Coordinator of the Crown Victoria Association. Sandy enjoyed flower gardening, antique automobiles, and spending time with her family.

Surviving is her husband, Toby Gorny of Bryan; daughter, Kassie (Jack) Cain of Bryan; stepdaughter, Melissa (Stephen) Wheeler of Fargo, North Dakota; stepson, Bret (Renee) Gorny of Tuttle, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren, Shelby (Alex) Szakacs, Kylie (Brandon) Waterson, Brandon (Claire) Dean, Zachary (Erin) Dean, Austin Dean, Dustin Gorny, Hayley Gorny, Rebecca Van Vleet and Erik Van Vleet and four great-grandchildren; two siblings, Connie (Larry) Baughman and Mike (Karen) Buchanan; daughter-in-law, Chris Dean.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Dean; one sister, Beverly Ruffer and nephew, Rick Ruffer.

A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Memorial services for Sandy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the funeral home with Pastor Scott Carlin officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Catholic School or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.